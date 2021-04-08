Advertisement

Pesticide training slated for April 9th

A pesticide training session is scheduled April 9th for those looking to update their training...
A pesticide training session is scheduled April 9th for those looking to update their training or to certify for the first time.
By Kathy McCarty
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Farmers in need of recertification may want to attend a special training program scheduled for April 9th.

Randy Martin, Director of the Central Aroostook Soil & Water Conservation District, says operating a farm requires a number of certifications, including for pesticide application. Friday’s class will provide an opportunity for farmers to update their certification status.

“This Friday, April 9th, at 8 o’clock at the King’s Gardener greenhouse number 2 in Presque Isle, there’ll be a Core Manual Pesticide Training testing, so if you have a private pesticide applicator’s license, you can sit through the three-hour training and get three recertification credits. If you don’t have your license, you can sit through the three-hour training and take a hundred-question test to try to get your license,” says Randy Martin, Director of the Central Aroostook Soil & Water Conservation District.

For more information or to register, contact Martin at the Central Aroostook Soil & Water Conservation District.

