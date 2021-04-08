Advertisement

Police say a medical event appears to be the cause of a fatal crash in Presque Isle

Presque Isle Police
Presque Isle Police(Station)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A 57 year old Wade man has died after a crash on April 5th, 2021 around 1439 hours in Presque Isle.

Presque Isle’s Police Chief, Laurie Kelly says, John Whitmore was traveling northbound on the Lathrop Road in Presque Isle after having dumped trash at the Presque Isle Landfill. 64 year old Lecile Tracey was a passenger in the vehicle.

“It appears John suffered a medical event that caused him to leave the road and strike a telephone pole.  Lecile was not injured and John suffered minor physical injury from the crash, itself, however it is suspected John was unconscious at the time of the crash.  It appears the vehicle was at low speed when it left the roadway and struck the pole, causing minor vehicular/pole damage.” Says Chief Kelly.

Police say another motorist, Robert Campbell, was performing CPR on John when officers and ambulances arrived, Sgt. Cote took over CPR along with EMTs, which continued throughout transport to ARG.

“John was pronounced deceased at ARG. The crash itself is being reconstructed by Officer Kyle White. As with all fatal motor vehicles crashes, this is a medical examiner case – however it appears John suffered a fatal medical event resulting in the crash.” Says Chief Kelly.

