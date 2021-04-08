Advertisement

Restaurant owner offers job to burglar instead of pressing charges

By WGCL Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 3:29 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WGCL) - A Georgia business owner caught a thief breaking into his restaurant on surveillance cameras, but instead of getting police involved, he offered the suspect a job.

Just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday, someone broke into Diablo’s Southwest Grill in Augusta, Georgia. The act was caught on surveillance video, whch shows the thief grab the cash register, shake it and, realizing there’s no money inside, take off.

“The suspect threw a brick through the glass [door],” said Carl Wallace, co-founder of the restaurant. “He did more damage to the cost to replace the door than he ever would have gotten out of the register.”

It cost Wallace $1,000 to fix the door. He then wrote a Facebook post about the incident, in which he took the unusual approach of offering the suspect a job.

“To the would be robber who is clearly struggling with life decisions or having money issues... please swing by for a job application. There are better opportunities out there than this path you’ve chosen,” Wallace wrote.

He promised no police would be involved, and he wouldn’t ask any questions.

Wallace says he would like to help the person and offer him a better path. He even went as far as to say he’d be willing to mentor him. He says if the suspect was arrested, he would have a felony on his record and would struggle finding a job.

Wallace says he wants to fix what he calls a broken system and hopes the burglar will take him up on his offer.

“Let’s stop. Let’s fix this. Let’s do something different and give this guy an opportunity,” he said. “I think the follow-up story to this is greater than the initial story.”

