UMFK track and field team keeping positive attitude during the pandemic

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - The University of Maine Fort Kent Track and Field team has spent a lot time practicing and not much time competing against other teams. They competed in their first meet in a year recently and now they are back practicing and are uncertain if they will compete again this year.. Coach Matt Dyer says the team is staying positive even with the uncertainty.

Matt Dyer:” For the most part our student athletes are pretty engaged and know it is about the progress. We set goals for lifting marks performances in practices. We had a little inter squad mini meet at the end of February as well that kept our team motivated so they little things have helped.”

The Bengals three captains all say that keeping teammates motivated has not been an issue at all

(Grace Johnson):”Honestly no because we have such a motivated team and such a talented team. In the two years I have been on it I have seen so mcuh growth in our team and to see that growth is very exciting for all of us.”

(Rajay Maragh):” It’s not really hard. We are disappointed that we didn’t have as many meets as we normally would have. We understand we are in a pendemic and we are trying to make best of what we had.”

(Ajay Thompson):” It’s pretty easy when you have teammates who are willing to work. Who understand what we have to do in this pandemic. Everyone has to wear a mask in practice and people are really committed so that is the best part.”

The Bengals set 14 outdoor school records in their recent meet and the captains said the performance gives them confidence for other meets in future years

Johnson:” We came together as a team and we really tried to thrive regardless of the circumstances we were put in.”

Thompson:”We are just looking forward to having nationals next year and see if we can get the championship.”

Maragh:” I had two personal records in the shot put and the hammer throw. It was my first outdoor meet.”

Dyer:” The energy the enthusiasm when we were out there. It was exciting to finally set our whole team get back to competing.”

The track coach said that even with uncertainty and not competing in over a year the numbers on the track team have increased.

Dyer:” We are a lot bigger we are blessed as a third year program . We had 28 athletes this year where last year we had 19 and the year before that we were eight so we are growing every year.”

