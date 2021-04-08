Advertisement

Weather on the Web Thursday, April 8th

By Robert Grimm
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday, everyone!

After our sunny start to the morning... clouds have built back in. We already reached the 60s yesterday, and we are expecting another 60-degree day today!

Our warming trend continues through the weekend, with more 60s projected for Friday and Saturday... before 50s hold on through the middle part of next week.

We’re shaping up for a nice end to the work week, and into the weekend as well... before we could see more in the way of rain showers moving in for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hope everyone has a great day today!

