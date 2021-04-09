Air Travel Surges as More People Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The growing number of fully vaccinated people is leading to a surge in air travel. For Director Scott Wardwell, of the Presque Isle International Airport, things are busy.

“Bookings are just incredible. I mean some of the airplanes are actually full,” Wardwell said. “People really want to get down to Orlando. That’s one of the key destinations for April vacation.”

Updated guidance from the U.S. CDC shows more relaxed recommendations for those who are fully vaccinated, stating they are, “less likely to get and spread COVID-19.”

“For domestic travel, fully vaccinated people do not need to get a COVID-19 test before or after travel and do not need to self-quarantine after travel,” CDC Director, Rochelle Walensky said.

However, guidance from the U.S. CDC differs for those that are not fully vaccinated:

- Get tested with a viral test 1-3 days before your trip.

- Get tested with a viral test 3-5 days after travel.

- Self-quarantine for a full 7 days after travel.

- If you don’t get tested, stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel.

From where we were at this time last year, Wardwell says, there is a major difference.

“It’s hundreds of percent difference,” Wardwell said. “In April of last year, we boarded, you know, 37 people. We’ve probably boarded more people than that in the first day of April. A lot of people had plans last year about this time. When they rebooked, they basically said well we’ll do it the same time in 2021.”

With the spring and summer travel seasons approaching, Wardwell says the Presque Isle International airport is ready to safely meet the demand.

