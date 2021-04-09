Biden announces executive actions to address gun violence

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - President Biden said he would not wait for Congress to act against gun violence in the US. Yesterday, he announced six executive actions he will be taking to change gun laws in the US.

He also said he would like to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, but no actions were taken on this front.

Biden added that when assault weapons were banned between 1994 and 2004, the number of mass shootings went down.

“They’ve offered plenty of thoughts and prayers, members of congress, but they haven’t passed a single federal law to reduce gun violence,” said Biden. “Enough prayers. Time for some action.”

Biden’s six executive actions against gun violence enlist the justice department to decrease the number of home-made gun kits sold, issue an annual firearm-trafficking report, and draw up a model for “red flag” legislation that allows family members and law enforcement to ask for a court order barring someone in crisis from firearms.

The Department of Justice will also take steps to clarify when a stabilizing brace could be used to turn a pistol into a short-barreled rifle.

The Biden administration will also be investing money in community violence interventions and will nominate David Chipman to serve as Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

