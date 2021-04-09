Advertisement

Maine Department of Marine Resources drops dam removal plans

The proposal was to take down two dams in Waterville, one in Fairfield and one in Skowhegan.
The Maine Department of Marine Resources has dropped its proposal to take down two dams in...
The Maine Department of Marine Resources has dropped its proposal to take down two dams in Waterville, one in Fairfield and one in Skowhegan.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Controversial plans to remove dams on the Kennebec River have ended.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources has dropped its proposal to take down two dams in Waterville, one in Fairfield and one in Skowhegan.

Brookfield Renewable Partners of Toronto owns the dams.

The goal was to save endangered Atlantic salmon and to make the river healthier. Supporters of the dam removals say other methods won’t work to restore the fish population but there was a big response against the idea from people in the area.

Some voiced concerns over what it would do to property tax values, recreation, flooding and more.

Another point of contention was the rule-making process in the Kennebec River Management Plan.

Opponents of the plan say public input was not included in the decision-making process.

The Kennebec River Alliance says they are pleased to learn the plan has been dropped.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presque Isle Police
Police say a medical event appears to be the cause of a fatal crash in Presque Isle
Some Mainers are asking just how long the coronavirus vaccine will ensure you are safe from the...
How long does COVID-19 vaccine keep you safe?
Carl Wallace, co-founder of Diablo’s Southwest Grill in Augusta, Georgia, offered the man who...
Restaurant owner offers job to burglar instead of pressing charges
Buckingham Palace Confirms Prince Philip Has Died at the Age of 99
President Joe Biden said a mass shooting that killed at least five people happened the night...
Biden orders gun control actions — but they show his limits

Latest News

gavel
Maine man charged with lying to get $60,000 PPP loan
Umaine chancellor visits local universities .
The University of Maine system chancellor made a stop in the County this week, visiting the two local universities
Umaine chancellor visits local universities
The Maine Department of Education has changed its color coded system on school safety during...
Maine DOE: All counties remain green in COVID-19 school health advisory system