Advertisement

Maine DOE: All counties remain green in COVID-19 school health advisory system

All counties remain green; Androscoggin and Oxford counties closely monitored
The Maine Department of Education has changed its color coded system on school safety during...
The Maine Department of Education has changed its color coded system on school safety during the pandemic. All counties are now green.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - All counties remain green in the Maine Department of Education’s color-coded system on school safety during the pandemic.

Green indicates it’s safe for in-person learning, yellow suggests a hybrid model, red calls for remote learning.

The Maine CDC says they are closely monitoring Androscoggin and Oxford counties.

Officials say Androscoggin County has experienced a significant increase in its two-week new case rate, now 51.4 per 10,000, due in part to the outbreak at Bates College.

Oxford County’s positivity rate has risen to 6.1 % and its new case rate to 40.5 per 10,000.

Statewide, both new case rates and positivity rates have increased in the last two weeks.

The next education update will be on April 23rd.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presque Isle Police
Police say a medical event appears to be the cause of a fatal crash in Presque Isle
Some Mainers are asking just how long the coronavirus vaccine will ensure you are safe from the...
How long does COVID-19 vaccine keep you safe?
Carl Wallace, co-founder of Diablo’s Southwest Grill in Augusta, Georgia, offered the man who...
Restaurant owner offers job to burglar instead of pressing charges
Buckingham Palace Confirms Prince Philip Has Died at the Age of 99
President Joe Biden said a mass shooting that killed at least five people happened the night...
Biden orders gun control actions — but they show his limits

Latest News

FILE - In this March 9, 2021, file photo, Army health specialists fill syringes with the Pfizer...
No region in the world spared as virus cases, deaths surge
Only 10% of Europe’s population has received one dose and that only 4% have been fully...
WHO chief decries ‘shocking’ vaccine imbalance
The Director-General of the WHO says it's a "travesty" that frontline workers in some nations...
COVID: 'Travesty' some nations cannot start vaccinations
FEMA says it will pay people back for funeral expenses
FEMA to start taking applicants for COVID-related funeral reimbursements
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the no-sail order is outdated and hurts the state as the...
Florida sues federal government to allow cruises to sail