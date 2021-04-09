Maine DOE: All counties remain green in COVID-19 school health advisory system

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - All counties remain green in the Maine Department of Education’s color-coded system on school safety during the pandemic.

Green indicates it’s safe for in-person learning, yellow suggests a hybrid model, red calls for remote learning.

The Maine CDC says they are closely monitoring Androscoggin and Oxford counties.

Officials say Androscoggin County has experienced a significant increase in its two-week new case rate, now 51.4 per 10,000, due in part to the outbreak at Bates College.

Oxford County’s positivity rate has risen to 6.1 % and its new case rate to 40.5 per 10,000.

Statewide, both new case rates and positivity rates have increased in the last two weeks.

The next education update will be on April 23rd.

