Maine eyes easier access to HIV prevention drugs

Sanborn said her proposal would require state-regulated health insurance providers to cover at least one HIV prevention drug.
(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine is considering a proposal to require health insurance providers to expand their coverage of HIV prevention drugs.

Democratic Sen. Heather Sanborn, of Portland, submitted the proposal, which was the subject of a hearing before the Maine Legislature’s Committee on Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services.

Sanborn’s proposal would also require at least one such drug to be available without prior authorization.

