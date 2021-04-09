Maine eyes easier access to HIV prevention drugs

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine is considering a proposal to require health insurance providers to expand their coverage of HIV prevention drugs.

Democratic Sen. Heather Sanborn, of Portland, submitted the proposal, which was the subject of a hearing before the Maine Legislature’s Committee on Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services.

Sanborn said her proposal would require state-regulated health insurance providers to cover at least one HIV prevention drug.

Sanborn’s proposal would also require at least one such drug to be available without prior authorization.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.