Maine man charged with lying to get $60,000 PPP loan

It’s unclear if he has an attorney and a message at his business wasn’t immediately returned on Friday.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A Maine man accused of lying to get a $60,000 loan from the Paycheck Protection Program and spending some of the money on shopping is facing federal charges.

Nathan Reardon, of Skowhegan, is charged with bank fraud and attempted wire fraud in a national emergency.

Reardon allegedly used the money that was supposed to help Global Disruptive Technologies to pay legal and veterinary bills, make donations to a Florida church and make online purchases.

