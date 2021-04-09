Advertisement

Pfizer asks US to allow more kids to get vaccine

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Drug giant Pfizer and its partner in developing the first COVID-19 vaccine that received emergency authorization in the U.S. want to allow more adolescents to receive the vaccine.

New York-based Pfizer and BioNTech SE of Germany have asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to expand the emergency use authorization for their vaccine to include adolescents ages 12 through 15. Back in mid-December, the two-dose shot received emergency clearance for vaccinating people ages 16 and up.

Pfizer and BioNTech said they are working closely with the FDA and regulators in other countries to get emergency or conditional authorization as quickly as possible for kids ages 12 through 15.

The companies noted in a statement that preliminary results through March 31 from late-stage testing in that age group found the vaccine safe and 100% effective in blocking infections. They said side effects were consistent with those from testing of volunteers ages 16 through 25: pain and swelling at the injection site, fatigue, headaches, fever and nausea.

All participants in the study of 12- through 15-year-old volunteers will be monitored for two years, starting after they received their second dose, to watch for any safety issues and determine how long the vaccine protects recipients.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presque Isle Police
Police say a medical event appears to be the cause of a fatal crash in Presque Isle
Some Mainers are asking just how long the coronavirus vaccine will ensure you are safe from the...
How long does COVID-19 vaccine keep you safe?
Presque Isle’s City Council has approved a retail marijuana license for Steve and April...
Presque Isle’s City Council approves retail marijuana license
Buckingham Palace Confirms Prince Philip Has Died at the Age of 99
Carl Wallace, co-founder of Diablo’s Southwest Grill in Augusta, Georgia, offered the man who...
Restaurant owner offers job to burglar instead of pressing charges

Latest News

A critical witness takes the stand on day 10 of the trial of Derek Chauvin. (Source: CNN...
Medical examiner blames police pressure for Floyd’s death
File: A photo of face masks.
Woman who coughed on cancer patient gets 30 days in jail
FILE - In this Wednesday July 22, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip arrives for a...
Philip, defined by role of husband to British queen, dies
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says youth sports and other extracurricular...
CDC ties COVID clusters to youth sports