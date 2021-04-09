Advertisement

Presque Isle’s City Council approves retail marijuana license

Presque Isle’s City Council has approved a retail marijuana license for Steve and April Rusnack, doing business as Full Bloom Cannabis.(WAGM)
By Kathy McCarty
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Presque Isle City Council approved the municipality’s first retail marijuana license during its April 7th session.

City Manager Martin Puckett says the license was approved for Steve and April Rusnack, doing business as Full Bloom Cannabis. This marks the second retail marijuana facility licensed by the couple in The County. Their first facility by the same name recently opened in Grand Isle.

“The Council did approve the first recreational marijuana facility at 483 Main Street. So the ordinance that we have does pertain to medical marijuana and retail marijuana. So this was the first one that we’ve had a successful applicant come through to open up a facility. They did meet all the qualifications of the state and the local municipality, and also passed all the fees into the city too, so they’re - they’re ready to be opened,” says Martin Puckett, City Manager of Presque Isle.

Puckett says the Rusnacks originally operated a medical marijuana business at the location, but now plan to do some renovations, with the opening date for retail sales yet to be determined.

