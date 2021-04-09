PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The University of Maine system chancellor made a stop in the County this week, visiting the two local universities. Megan Cole was able to catch up with him and has more on his visit.

The university of Maine system chancellor has been visiting each campus in the University of Maine system. This week, he came to The County, visiting the University of Maine at Presque Isle and The University of Maine at Fort Kent.

“I do visit all of our campuses every semester but we do want to advise students faculty and staff to get their vaccination it’s extremely important you can do it for yourself and if you don’t care about yourself you can do it for someone else.”

“Really talking both about unified accreditation and what that means for UMPI and the opportunities for students and teaching as well through it as well as any questions people might have about our push to ensure that our whole community is safely vaccinated as well as what the fall semester might look for everybody.”

Chancellor Malloy says that right now, he isn’t sure if the vaccine will be mandatory on campuses.

“We don’t’ have a final decision right now the vaccine has a type of coverage which or approval which says because of the emergency it can be used and based on an emergency approval we are not requiring students to be vaccinated although I’ve gotten my vaccines and we’re encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.”

Erin Soucy is the dean of health sciences at UMFK and says it’s important for people to get vaccinated so they can protect themselves and others around them.

“It’s very beneficial to hear him to speak about our plans for continuing to ensure our campuses are safe and all of the work that the system is doing to work on what they’re calling unified accreditation so that all of the university of maine system campuses will be under one accreditation and how that’s going to help students especially if terms of them being able to transfer courses from one campus to another.”

The Chancellor will be visiting the University of Maine at Farmington next week.

