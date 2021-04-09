Two more Mainers with COVID-19 have died as state reports 438 additional cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting two new COVID-19 deaths on Friday and 438 additional cases.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 750. The new deaths were reported in Aroostook and Sagadahoc counties.

The 438 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 53,434.

The Maine CDC is reporting that 354,393 Mainers, or 26.36% of the population, have received their final vaccine dose.

Aroostook County has 9 new cases, bringing the total to 1,461.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 750

Total cases: 53,434

Confirmed cases: 40,547

Probable cases: 12,887

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.68%

14-day positivity rate: 2.6%

Currently hospitalized: 77

Patients in intensive care: 29

Patients on ventilators: 13

