Advertisement

Two more Mainers with COVID-19 have died as state reports 438 additional cases

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting two new COVID-19 deaths on Friday and 438 additional cases.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 750. The new deaths were reported in Aroostook and Sagadahoc counties.

The 438 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 53,434.

The Maine CDC is reporting that 354,393 Mainers, or 26.36% of the population, have received their final vaccine dose.

Aroostook County has 9 new cases, bringing the total to 1,461.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 750
  • Total cases: 53,434
  • Confirmed cases: 40,547
  • Probable cases: 12,887
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.68%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 2.6%
  • Currently hospitalized: 77
  • Patients in intensive care: 29
  • Patients on ventilators: 13

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presque Isle Police
Police say a medical event appears to be the cause of a fatal crash in Presque Isle
Some Mainers are asking just how long the coronavirus vaccine will ensure you are safe from the...
How long does COVID-19 vaccine keep you safe?
Carl Wallace, co-founder of Diablo’s Southwest Grill in Augusta, Georgia, offered the man who...
Restaurant owner offers job to burglar instead of pressing charges
Buckingham Palace Confirms Prince Philip Has Died at the Age of 99
President Joe Biden said a mass shooting that killed at least five people happened the night...
Biden orders gun control actions — but they show his limits

Latest News

gavel
Maine man charged with lying to get $60,000 PPP loan
Umaine chancellor visits local universities .
The University of Maine system chancellor made a stop in the County this week, visiting the two local universities
Umaine chancellor visits local universities
The Maine Department of Education has changed its color coded system on school safety during...
Maine DOE: All counties remain green in COVID-19 school health advisory system
The Maine Department of Marine Resources has dropped its proposal to take down two dams in...
Maine Department of Marine Resources drops dam removal plans