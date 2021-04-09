Weather on the Web Friday, April 9th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Happy Friday, everyone!

It was a nice, and warmer end to the work week! We almost reached 70′s across the County today... just a few degrees shy, in those upper 60′s.

Bangor and downstate locations did see 70′s today... with Bangor setting a new daily-high temperature record at 71F this afternoon.

More partly sunny skies are on tap for tomorrow, with a weak disturbance during the evening hours that will bring light rain shower activity across the region. Also, we can’t rule out the possibility of some light mixed precip. or a flurry or two, overnight Saturday into Sunday... as temps are projected to hover right around the freezing mark.

The second half of the weekend is looking very nice, under plenty of sunshine... and 50′s extend ahead all the way through next week.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video, for all the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe weekend!

