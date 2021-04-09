Advertisement

Weather on the Web Friday, April 9th

By Robert Grimm
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Happy Friday, everyone!

It was a nice, and warmer end to the work week! We almost reached 70′s across the County today... just a few degrees shy, in those upper 60′s.

Bangor and downstate locations did see 70′s today... with Bangor setting a new daily-high temperature record at 71F this afternoon.

More partly sunny skies are on tap for tomorrow, with a weak disturbance during the evening hours that will bring light rain shower activity across the region. Also, we can’t rule out the possibility of some light mixed precip. or a flurry or two, overnight Saturday into Sunday... as temps are projected to hover right around the freezing mark.

The second half of the weekend is looking very nice, under plenty of sunshine... and 50′s extend ahead all the way through next week.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video, for all the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe weekend!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presque Isle Police
Police say a medical event appears to be the cause of a fatal crash in Presque Isle
Some Mainers are asking just how long the coronavirus vaccine will ensure you are safe from the...
How long does COVID-19 vaccine keep you safe?
Presque Isle’s City Council has approved a retail marijuana license for Steve and April...
Presque Isle’s City Council approves retail marijuana license
Buckingham Palace Confirms Prince Philip Has Died at the Age of 99
Carl Wallace, co-founder of Diablo’s Southwest Grill in Augusta, Georgia, offered the man who...
Restaurant owner offers job to burglar instead of pressing charges

Latest News

Weather on the Web Friday, April 9th
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Thursday, April 8th
Weather on the Web Thursday, April 8th
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Wednesday, April 7th