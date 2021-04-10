Eagle Lake contractor gets bid for City Hall renovation

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

An Eagle Lake contractor has been chosen by Presque Isle’s City Council to handle renovations at City Hall this year.

City Manager Martin Puckett says City Council received two bids, with Devoe Construction Inc.’s bid of $800,000 coming in far lower than the $2 million dollar proposal made by another company.

“Structurally, we’ve been doing those over the years, things with the foundation, things with the roof, fire safety issues. So we’re really looking at addressing some of the interior and exterior, the ramp we have to do, a lot of ADA-compatibility, and also the work flow for residents coming in and improving it for the employees also. So there’s a lot to be done within that - in there. Within City Hall, there’s a lot of things that we have to address that - it is an older building, but structurally it’s very sound. We’ve had engineers look at it regularly, so Council felt very confident moving forward with the renovation,” says City Manager Martin Puckett.

Work will also include replacing windows and heat pumps to reduce energy costs. Puckett says they’ve been putting money aside annually and have about $500,000 saved towards the project. He says since the structure is of historical significance to the community, they’re looking at grants and other avenues to help cover the balance. Work is expected to begin later this year.

