Maine CDC reports 311 additional cases and no more deaths

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 311 additional cases.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 750.

The 311 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 53,745

The Maine CDC is reporting that 367,741 Mainers, or 32.69% of the population, have received their final vaccine dose.

Aroostook County has 6 new cases, bringing the total to 1,467.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 750
  • Total cases: 53,745
  • Confirmed cases: 40,773
  • Probable cases: 12,972
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.29%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 2.6%
  • Currently hospitalized: 77
  • Patients in intensive care: 29
  • Patients on ventilators: 13

