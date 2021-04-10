PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Students can now ride comfortably and in style in the new MSAD 1 school bus.

Ben Greenlaw, superintendent of MSAD 1, says that the old loop bus was donated to them and they’ve since repainted the bus and the inside has been remodeled. He says that the bus can fit about 30 to 38 students at full capacity.

“The students love it. I’ve got a lot of good feedback from students as well as parents they’re proud of it it’s a sense of pride I think in our community it looks cool riding down the road, kids are excited to be on it its been a real positive thing we’re very appreciative.”

Greenlaw says that the bus is being used for athletics, but will also be used for field trips and other student activities.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.