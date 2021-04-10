Advertisement

World Record Ice Carousel Completed in St Agatha

A side by side fell through the spring ice, but the carousel was succesful
By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A new world record has been set! Despite a few challenges and months of preparation, The St Agatha ice carousel broke the record.

It’s been months of preparation for this moment. The moment the Northern Maine Ice Breakers reclaim the ice carousel world record for Aroostook county.  And reclaim it, they did.

“It took about two and half hours to turn the whole revolution...this huge weight comes off your shoulders when youre like omg this is done we finally did this...1-2-3-4, 1,234 feet, we surveyed it today, we submitted it to the book of world records,” said Roger Morneault.

In 2018, they cut another record breaking circle out of Long Lake’s ice, spinning it in a full rotation to claim the title, but a Finnish team recently broke the record, leading Roger Morneault and the other ice breakers to complete a springtime cutting.

But this record breaking didn’t come easy as the ice melted quickly this weekend. People were hurried off the carousel as a sidebyside fell through the ice. Thanks to quick thinking and a swift rescue, no one was hurt, but the effort to retrieve the vehicle took a little longer.

“no one will ever tell stories about you knitting socks at night, but they will about you pulling a sunken side by side out of long lake, remember that,” Morneault said.

Crowds took over the boat landing, entertained with live music, food, and a raffle.

“through this whole thing we just try to get out of the house as much as possible, anything fun we can get our kids to we try and do it with them, and this was kind of a big deal, this world record breaking thing, and we wanted them to see it and be a part of it,” said Christina Olsen, a Mapleton local.

The ice carousel won’t be around for long, but Morneault expects Guinness to approve the world record in the next few weeks.

