Advertisement

Hideki Matsuyama 1st man from Japan to win Masters

Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, reacts to his tee shot on the 12th hole during the final round of...
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, reacts to his tee shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Augusta, Ga.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama has made history as the first male golfer from Japan to win a major championship.

Matsuyama held on after knocking one in the water at the 15th, shooting a 1-over 73 to win the Masters by one stroke.

A five-time winner on the PGA Tour, Matsuyama took control of the tournament with a brilliant 65 on Saturday, doing his best work after a rain delay.

Xander Schauffele closed within two strokes after Matsuyama made bogey at No. 15. But Schauffele put one in the water at the 16th and took the first triple-bogey of his major championship career.

That cleared the way for Matsuyama to claim the green jacket. He made a bogey at No 18 but that was enough to hold off Masters rookie Will Zalatoris, who stamped himself as a future star with a 9-under 279.

Matsuyama was one shot better at 278.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice Carousel Breaks World Record
World Record Ice Carousel Completed in St Agatha
gavel
Maine man charged with lying to get $60,000 PPP loan
Presque Isle’s City Council has approved a retail marijuana license for Steve and April...
Presque Isle’s City Council approves retail marijuana license
Presque Isle City Council accepted the bid of an Eagle Lake contractor, Devoe Construction, for...
Eagle Lake contractor gets bid for City Hall renovation
MSAD 1 school bus
Students can now ride comfortably and in style in the new MSAD 1 school bus

Latest News

Congress returns to talk infrastructure, gun control
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Georgia pauses Johnson & Johnson vaccine site after adverse reactions
FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 file photo, then-President Donald Trump arrives on the...
Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
This photo provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shows 23-year-old Nastasia Snape.
Suspect in custody after hit-and-run crash in Florida kills New York federal judge