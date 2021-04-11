Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 215 new Covid-19 cases, no new deaths

By Adriana Sanchez
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 215 additional cases and no new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 750.

The 215 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 53,960.

The Maine CDC is reporting that 376,744 Mainers, or 33.49% of the population, have received their final vaccine dose.

Aroostook County has 6 new cases, bringing the total to 1,473.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 750
  • Total cases: 53,960
  • Confirmed cases: 40,916
  • Probable cases: 123,044
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.29%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 2.6%
  • Currently hospitalized: 68
  • Patients in intensive care: 28
  • Patients on ventilators: 12

