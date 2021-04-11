Maine CDC reports 215 new Covid-19 cases, no new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 215 additional cases and no new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 750.

The 215 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 53,960.

The Maine CDC is reporting that 376,744 Mainers, or 33.49% of the population, have received their final vaccine dose.

Aroostook County has 6 new cases, bringing the total to 1,473.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 750

Total cases: 53,960

Confirmed cases: 40,916

Probable cases: 123,044

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.29%

14-day positivity rate: 2.6%

Currently hospitalized: 68

Patients in intensive care: 28

Patients on ventilators: 12

