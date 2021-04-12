Advertisement

Gas prices have fallen slightly in Maine and New Hampshire

Closeup of a gas gage displaying that the car is running on empty.
Closeup of a gas gage displaying that the car is running on empty.(unknown)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Gas prices have fallen slightly in New Hampshire and Maine, but have increased a bit in Vermont in the past week. GasBuddy reported on Monday that New Hampshire gas prices dropped 2.6 cents to $2.68 per gallon. Prices also dipped less than a penny in Maine, to $2.79 per gallon. In Vermont, prices rose 2.1 cents, to $2.77 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.85 Monday. The national average is down 0.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.02 per gallon higher than a year ago.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice Carousel Breaks World Record
World Record Ice Carousel Completed in St Agatha
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 215 new Covid-19 cases, no new deaths
Presque Isle City Council accepted the bid of an Eagle Lake contractor, Devoe Construction, for...
Eagle Lake contractor gets bid for City Hall renovation
gavel
Maine man charged with lying to get $60,000 PPP loan
Presque Isle’s City Council has approved a retail marijuana license for Steve and April...
Presque Isle’s City Council approves retail marijuana license

Latest News

Independent Pharmacies and COVID-19 Vaccine
Independent Pharmacies and COVID-19 Vaccinations
Independent Pharmacies and COVID-19 Vaccine
Independent Pharmacies and COVID-19 Vaccine
Maine gets more than $4M from cap and trade auctions
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 296 additional cases Monday