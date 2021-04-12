Advertisement

Half of US adults to be vaccinated by end of week

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United States is approaching a major milestone in its fight against COVID-19.

The White House says by the end of the week, nearly half of all adults in the country will have had their first shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly 46% of adults in the US have already received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and about 28% are fully vaccinated.

Separately, the CDC now projects there will about 20,000 fewer coronavirus deaths by May 1.

This represents a slight slowing of the death rate over the last few weeks.

More than 556,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice Carousel Breaks World Record
World Record Ice Carousel Completed in St Agatha
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 215 new Covid-19 cases, no new deaths
Authorities say the accident happened on private property, and was not part of a commercial...
Man killed in logging accident in Charleston, police investigating
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 296 additional cases Monday
Presque Isle City Council accepted the bid of an Eagle Lake contractor, Devoe Construction, for...
Eagle Lake contractor gets bid for City Hall renovation

Latest News

Incident at Austin-East High School
Multiple gunshot victims including Knoxville police officer at Austin-East High School
The children's grandmother reportedly discovered the bodies when she came home from work in the...
Coroner identifies 3 young children killed in Los Angeles
Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun
InvestigateTV looked into expired tax debt, and who it belonged to.
Uncollected: IRS fails to collect billions of dollars in tax debt each year, including from some of the wealthiest Americans
Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother, testified Monday in the Derek Chauvin trial.
LIVE: George Floyd’s brother sheds tears on the stand