Independent Pharmacies and COVID-19 Vaccinations

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - In order to meet the growing demand for COVID-19 vaccines, independent pharmacies like City Drug Store in Presque Isle, and Hebert Rexall Pharmacy in Van Buren, have been tasked with administering shots.

“Some of the more targeted populations that the state has tried to get us to home in on,” Matt Talbot, Owner of City Drug Store said. “The nursing home residents in particular and also some homebound patients.”

“What we’re identifying is a lot of homebound patients,” John Hebert, Owner of Hebert Rexall Pharmacy said. “So, a lot of what’s taking my time right now is visiting people in their homes.”

The state of Maine allocates vaccine based on the specific need in the community.

“We again assess how many people that they can vaccinate in the coming week, what the supply is for that, and what the demand is,” Dr. Nirav Shah, Director of the Maine CDC said. “Then we connect all of those dots, put them in our ordering system, and the vaccine gets shipped directly to them by one of the couriers.”

Both Talbott and Hebert say they are now relying on federal allocation for their supply. When going through the state, they say it created a sense of uncertainty.

“We want to enter kind of a place where we start doing community clinics,” Hebert adds. “Those require a little more coordination and so a little advanced notice on allocation is really holding those efforts back at this point.”

“No plan is going to go perfectly,” Talbot said. “I wish we could have gotten more vaccine at a steadier pace the first few months of the year. Hopefully, that’s going to be improved.”

Nearly 32% of people in Maine are now fully vaccinated. Both say they are willing to do what they can to get shots into arms.

To schedule an appointment through these pharmacies, you can call Hebert Rexall Pharmacy at 207-868-2242 or City Drug Store at 207-764-4424.

*Appointments vary based on vaccine availability.

