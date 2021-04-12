Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 296 additional cases Monday

By Ashley Blackford
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 296 additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday and one new death.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 751. The new death was reported in Cumberland County.

The 296 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 54,256.

The Maine CDC said 380,211 Mainers, or 28.29% of the population, have received their final COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Aroostook County has 23 new cases, bringing the total to 1,496.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 751
  • Total cases: 54,256
  • Confirmed cases: 41,144
  • Probable cases: 13,142
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.72%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 2.6%
  • Currently hospitalized: 75
  • Patients in intensive care: 29
  • Patients on ventilators: 13

