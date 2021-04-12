Advertisement

Maine proposal promises jobs, education for veterans

The proposal is similar to one submitted previously that died when the legislature adjourned due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(Gray tv)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Lawmakers in Maine are considering a proposal designed to make sure veterans in the state have access to more jobs and educational resources.

Democratic Sen. Joe Rafferty of Kennebunk proposed the “Veterans Bill of Rights” earlier in April.

It requires state officials to review examination and licensing eligibility of applicants who are veterans and to waive fees for them.

The proposal is similar to one submitted previously that died when the legislature adjourned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice Carousel Breaks World Record
World Record Ice Carousel Completed in St Agatha
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 215 new Covid-19 cases, no new deaths
Presque Isle City Council accepted the bid of an Eagle Lake contractor, Devoe Construction, for...
Eagle Lake contractor gets bid for City Hall renovation
gavel
Maine man charged with lying to get $60,000 PPP loan
Presque Isle’s City Council has approved a retail marijuana license for Steve and April...
Presque Isle’s City Council approves retail marijuana license

Latest News

Independent Pharmacies and COVID-19 Vaccine
Independent Pharmacies and COVID-19 Vaccinations
Independent Pharmacies and COVID-19 Vaccine
Independent Pharmacies and COVID-19 Vaccine
Maine gets more than $4M from cap and trade auctions
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 296 additional cases Monday