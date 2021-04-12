Mobile vaccine unit set to begin operations in Oxford on Monday, Gov. Mills to unveil clinic

OXFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Monday, the state will begin operating a new mobile COVID-19 vaccine unit to help administer vaccines to rural and underserved parts of Maine.

The mobile vaccine unit is being sent to Maine by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It will be equipped to deliver at least 250 vaccines a day.

The first location for the unit will be at the Oxford Casino in Oxford.

“You do need an appointment because we don’t want a hundred people to show up at once and have to wait in line, and then have an hour when nobody shows up,” Maine Emergency Management Agency Projects Director Vanessa Corson said.

Corson said the unit’s use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is intentional. ”With the J&J vaccine that’s not being offered everywhere, you can come, get your shot, and not have to worry about having to go back in 21 to 28 days,” Corson said.

Oxford Town Manager Adam Garland said the casino is an ideal location because it is a well-known destination and has a large parking lot.

“It’s bringing that availability to people here that wouldn’t otherwise have it, that have a difficult time traveling or getting to the doctor’s office, so this is wonderful,” Garland said.

The mobile vaccine unit will visit a total of 11 communities across Maine between Monday and June 12.

Even though Oxford has two pharmacies offering vaccines, and larger communities, such as Auburn, Biddeford and Waterville are on the list, officials said the unit gives more options. ”To increase accessibility – that way everybody is not going to the same few locations; it’s just one more option,” Corson said.

Maine will be the second New England state, after Connecticut, to get a FEMA mobile vaccine unit.

FEMA’s regional director and Gov. Janet Mills will be in Oxford on Monday to kick off the two-month tour.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.