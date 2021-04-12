Advertisement

Police: Texas infant fatally shot by 3-year-old brother

Police in Houston said an infant was killed by his 3-year-old brother.
Police in Houston said an infant was killed by his 3-year-old brother.(Gray)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Police believe an infant has been fatally shot by his 3-year-old brother after the older boy got a hold of a gun inside a Houston apartment.

Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Wendy Baimbridge says the infant was shot in his abdomen Friday morning.

Several adults who were inside the apartment drove the 8-month-old boy to a hospital, where he died.

Baimbridge called the shooting a “tragic event.” She says investigators and prosecutors are still determining if any charges will be filed in the case.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice Carousel Breaks World Record
World Record Ice Carousel Completed in St Agatha
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 215 new Covid-19 cases, no new deaths
Presque Isle City Council accepted the bid of an Eagle Lake contractor, Devoe Construction, for...
Eagle Lake contractor gets bid for City Hall renovation
gavel
Maine man charged with lying to get $60,000 PPP loan
Presque Isle’s City Council has approved a retail marijuana license for Steve and April...
Presque Isle’s City Council approves retail marijuana license

Latest News

Former police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's...
LIVE: Judge refuses to sequester jury in George Floyd murder case
Police officers leave the scene after a shooting Monday, April 12, 2021 in Paris. A gunman has...
Paris police hunt for gunman who killed person near hospital
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s dog Major, shown on the right, will undergo...
Major training: Biden dog gets help adjusting to White House
Independent Pharmacies and COVID-19 Vaccine
Independent Pharmacies and COVID-19 Vaccinations