Advertisement

Weather on the Web Monday, April 12th

By Robert Grimm
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday, everyone!

It’ll be a mainly cloudy day... with a few peeks of sun by the afternoon. We’ll only reach the lower-50s, offset by breezy conditions.

Once again, we’ll see quieter stretch ahead, with milder conditions holding on... and more in the way of sunshine Tuesday PM through Thursday.

And we’re dry all the way through the end of the week... with scattered light rain showers and possible mix for Saturday into Sunday early AM.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video, for all the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe Monday!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice Carousel Breaks World Record
World Record Ice Carousel Completed in St Agatha
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 215 new Covid-19 cases, no new deaths
Presque Isle City Council accepted the bid of an Eagle Lake contractor, Devoe Construction, for...
Eagle Lake contractor gets bid for City Hall renovation
gavel
Maine man charged with lying to get $60,000 PPP loan
Presque Isle’s City Council has approved a retail marijuana license for Steve and April...
Presque Isle’s City Council approves retail marijuana license

Latest News

Weather on the Web Monday, April 12th
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Friday, April 9th
Weather on the Web Friday, April 9th
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Thursday, April 8th