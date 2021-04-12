Weather on the Web Monday, April 12th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday, everyone!

It’ll be a mainly cloudy day... with a few peeks of sun by the afternoon. We’ll only reach the lower-50s, offset by breezy conditions.

Once again, we’ll see quieter stretch ahead, with milder conditions holding on... and more in the way of sunshine Tuesday PM through Thursday.

And we’re dry all the way through the end of the week... with scattered light rain showers and possible mix for Saturday into Sunday early AM.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video, for all the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe Monday!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.