PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -All adults are now able to get their COVID-19 vaccine in the state of Maine and colleges have been hard at work helping students get the vaccine. Megan Cole recently spoke with a couple college students who received the vaccine and has more.

Adults of all ages are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and many, including college students, are now registering for the vaccine. Irene Neal is a junior at the University of Maine at Fort Kent and says that she got her vaccine to keep people she cares about safe.

“I’m a CNA at the local hospital so it was really important for me to get vaccinated as soon as I could so that I wasn’t being a danger to my patients and especially as a young person we are like really carriers and like transmitters of the disease like we’re less likely to have serious complications but that doesn’t mean that we can’t pass it on to someone that’s particularly vulnerable and they’ll get really sick.”

“I am a future educator and I’m also at the University of Maine at Presque Isle. I’m a student full time I feel like it’s so important for me to be vaccinated because I come into contact with so many people during the day. I also chose to get vaccinated because my grandparents and my family because some of them are immunocompromised and I feel like it’s my for me personally I feel like I should do it for them and myself and my students.”

Dr. Shah with the Maine CDC says that many college students are signing up for the COVID 19 vaccine and they aren’t seeing reluctance.

“We’ve seen really robust demand among the college university population that community to get signed up for vaccines in whatever town or city they’re living in that’s really great we wanna encourage because we’ve also seen a lot of cases of COVID on college campuses and university campuses so we’re encouraging colleges and university students to sign up in they’re town. We’re not doing any special clinics or anything of that sorts we’re encouraging them to find a spot that’s in their town and sign up as would anyone else.”

“Getting a vaccine is kind of like a public service because it is helping everyone in your community and furthermore there are some people that can’t get vaccines because they’re, they might be allergic to an ingredient in the vaccine so it’s not even a choice for them.”

