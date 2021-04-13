Advertisement

Gov. Mills says J & J pause won’t stop reopening plans

For indoor gatherings, capacity can increase to 75% starting May 24 and 100% for outdoor gatherings.
Governor Mills says that the pause on the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine won’t impact...
Governor Mills says that the pause on the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine won’t impact Maine’s plans for the impending tourism season.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills says that the pause on the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine won’t impact Maine’s plans for the impending tourism season.

During Tuesday afternoon’s CDC briefing Mills said that Maine hasn’t been overly reliant on J & J shots.

So the lifting of gathering limits and expanded capacity in May are unchanged.

“Less than 6% of them have been the J&J so we don’t expect that big of an effect of the pause on our overall supply,” said Mills. “We do hope to get an increase in Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to keep us on track. And we will stay on track. And the restrictions lifting scheduled that I announced a month or so ago will remain in effect.”

For indoor gatherings, capacity can increase to 75% starting May 24 and 100% for outdoor gatherings.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say the accident happened on private property, and was not part of a commercial...
Man killed in logging accident in Charleston, police investigating
Ice Carousel Breaks World Record
World Record Ice Carousel Completed in St Agatha
Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun, police say
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 296 additional cases Monday
Help wanted Sign
Businesses around The County are experiencing staff shortage

Latest News

College students give insight to being vaccinated .
All adults are now able to get their COVID-19 vaccine in the state of Maine and colleges have been hard at work helping students get the vaccine.
Help wanted Sign
Businesses around The County are experiencing staff shortage
'Help Wanted' signs have increased all over The County
Staff Shortage
Children at the Annual Chocolate Festival
The Annual Chocolate Festival had a bigger turnout than expected