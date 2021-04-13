Advertisement

Maine CDC reports increase of 571 COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

By Ashley Blackford
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 571 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and two new deaths.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 753. The new deaths were reported in Oxford County.

The 571 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 54,827. The seven-day average jumped to 369.9, which is the highest it has been since late January.

The Maine CDC said 386,624 Mainers, or 28.76% of the population, have received their final COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Aroostook County has 15 new cases, bringing the total to 1,511.

