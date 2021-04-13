Advertisement

Maine pausing on Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

Governor Mills says she’s not aware of any Mainers experiencing blood clots related to the shot
The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson...
The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.(Source: Morgan Newell/WBTV)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills and Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah confirming that our state will follow the FDA and CDC’s recommendation to pause on any further use of the single-dose Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccine pending an investigation into reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts. More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S. U.S. federal distribution channels, including mass vaccination sites, will pause the use of the J&J shot, and states and other providers are expected to follow.

Governor Janet Mills, Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav D. Shah issued the following statement Tuesday:

“This morning, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine out of an abundance of caution following reports of six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in recipients in the United States. Maine CDC is not aware of any reports of these cases in Maine residents. Given this recommendation, the State of Maine is advising that providers pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until the U.S. CDC’s scientific advisory committee has further reviewed the safety data.

This pause is in effect until the U.S. CDC’s scientific advisory committee has reviewed the safety data around this vaccine. We understand that this pause will impact Maine people who were scheduled to receive the J&J/Janssen vaccine.”

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Wednesday to discuss the cases and the FDA has also launched an investigation into the cause of the clots and low platelet counts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say the accident happened on private property, and was not part of a commercial...
Man killed in logging accident in Charleston, police investigating
Ice Carousel Breaks World Record
World Record Ice Carousel Completed in St Agatha
Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun, police say
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 296 additional cases Monday
In this June 5, 2019 file photo, Luke Bryan arrives at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone...
Luke Bryan tests positive for COVID, sidelined from ‘Idol’

Latest News

COVID-19
Maine CDC reports increase of 571 COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths
Fish River Rural Health to start weekend vaccine clinics.
Some county health centers are receiving funding from the money awarded to the state by the American Rescue Plan
Fish River Rural Health to start weekend vaccine clinics
Advanced Directives give the sick and injured a voice when they are unable to speak for...
Advanced Directives: Not just for the elderly