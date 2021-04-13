Maine pausing on Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills and Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah confirming that our state will follow the FDA and CDC’s recommendation to pause on any further use of the single-dose Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccine pending an investigation into reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts. More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S. U.S. federal distribution channels, including mass vaccination sites, will pause the use of the J&J shot, and states and other providers are expected to follow.

Governor Janet Mills, Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav D. Shah issued the following statement Tuesday:

“This morning, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine out of an abundance of caution following reports of six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in recipients in the United States. Maine CDC is not aware of any reports of these cases in Maine residents. Given this recommendation, the State of Maine is advising that providers pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until the U.S. CDC’s scientific advisory committee has further reviewed the safety data.

This pause is in effect until the U.S. CDC’s scientific advisory committee has reviewed the safety data around this vaccine. We understand that this pause will impact Maine people who were scheduled to receive the J&J/Janssen vaccine.”

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Wednesday to discuss the cases and the FDA has also launched an investigation into the cause of the clots and low platelet counts.

