Some county health centers are receiving funding from the money awarded to the state by the American Rescue Plan

By Megan Cole
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Some county health centers are receiving funding from the money awarded to the state by the American Rescue Plan.

41 million dollars was awarded to Maine for health centers. Of that money, Fish river rural health received around 1.5 million dollars. Heather Pelletier is the executive director and says that some of that funding will go towards weekend vaccine clinics.

“We are hearing from a lot of people that we speak too or they’re asking do you have anything on a weekend and so that’s where the Saturday idea came from really listening to people were speaking too and it sounds like convenience has a lot to do with it and employers appreciate it too so right now employees have to take time off from work to get vaccinated and for folks who are working Monday through Friday this is an option that they don’t have to take time off from work to get their vaccine.”

Pelletier says that the first vaccine clinic will be held on April 24th. To sign up for the vaccine, call 207-834-1218. Pines Health Services is receiving a little over 2.6 million dollars and Katahdin Valley Health Center is receiving a little over 3.2 million dollars.

