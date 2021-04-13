The Annual Chocolate Festival had a bigger turnout than expected

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Chocolate lovers were able to indulge their sweet tooth at the Aroostook Center Mall on Saturday. Adriana Sanchez says that this years chocolate festival had a bigger turnout than expected.

It was all things chocolate at the annual festival to benefit Aroostook Relay for Life. The event was so successful that many booths sold out in less than an hour.

“I did not think we were going to get sold out this quickly, it hasn’t even been over an hour, its only 12,” said Taryn Smith who was part of Team Teen Crusaders.

“We started at 11 and it’s been crazy, the amount of people that have been lined up looking for Easter treats, chocolates, candies and cakes, and all kind of goodies so I’m really excited that things are selling out fast, faster than we would have expected,” said Chantal Pelletier who was also a participant for this event.

With tears coming to her eyes, cancer survivor Danielle Brewer says seeing people coming out to support this cause means the world to her.

“Its fantastic it’s unreal, this is close to my heart relay for life and to see people come out and support today’s events is emotional as you can tell but were doing great seeing everyone out, a nice spring day and people supporting our teams and relay for life,” said Brewer.

There were children rushing from booth to booth amazed by all the chocolate goodness around them. Which was a highlight for many of the participants.

“Seeing all the people we’ve been seeing too and all the little kids faces, I love kids and love seeing them brighten up,” said Elizabeth Zell, Team Captain for Teen Crusaders.

When asked to some children what was their favorite part of the event they all had similar answers.

“Candy!!!”, said Jackson Anderson.

“Walking through the mall and walking through the mall and seeing all the different types of stuff,” said Delilah & Georgianna Anderson.

The event was scheduled to go on until 3 o’clock but by 12:30 it was completely sold out.

Reporting in Presque Isle Adriana Sanchez NewsSource 8

