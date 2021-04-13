Weather on the Web Tuesday, April 13th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday, everyone!

A sunny start to the day... with just a few clouds building in by midday. Also, we saw a bit of a chill to the air this morning... due to clear skies and slightly calmer winds from the overnight.

We’re continuing on our quieter weather stretch... so plenty of sunshine is projected for today, tomorrow, and Thursday, as well.

Also, we’re likely to see a few 60′s over the coming days, as milder air holds on. And right now... no measurable precip or rain until the upcoming weekend.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video, for all the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe day today!

