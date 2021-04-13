Advertisement

Weather on the Web Tuesday, April 13th

By Robert Grimm
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday, everyone!

A sunny start to the day... with just a few clouds building in by midday. Also, we saw a bit of a chill to the air this morning... due to clear skies and slightly calmer winds from the overnight.

We’re continuing on our quieter weather stretch... so plenty of sunshine is projected for today, tomorrow, and Thursday, as well.

Also, we’re likely to see a few 60′s over the coming days, as milder air holds on. And right now... no measurable precip or rain until the upcoming weekend.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video, for all the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe day today!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say the accident happened on private property, and was not part of a commercial...
Man killed in logging accident in Charleston, police investigating
Ice Carousel Breaks World Record
World Record Ice Carousel Completed in St Agatha
Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun, police say
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 296 additional cases Monday
In this June 5, 2019 file photo, Luke Bryan arrives at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone...
Luke Bryan tests positive for COVID, sidelined from ‘Idol’

Latest News

Weather on the Web Tuesday, April 13th
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Monday, April 12th
Weather on the Web Monday, April 12th
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Friday, April 9th