College students looking to be vaccinated are keeping Maine clinics busy

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The expansion of coronavirus vaccination eligibility in Maine has kept the state’s clinics busier than ever.

Appointments are going fast with more than 400,000 new people able to book them.

As of Wednesday morning, Northern Light Health’s next two Cross Center clinics only have one open slot each day.

The Maine CDC has a liaison that works with colleges and universities which is where they see many of the bookings coming from.

“We’ve seen a really robust demand among the college, university population, that community to get signed up for vaccines in whatever town or city they are living in,” said Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah. “That’s great. We want to encourage that because we’ve also seen a lot of cases of COVID on college and university campuses.”

Dr. Shah says they aren’t currently planning on setting up clinics specifically at any campuses.

However, the Mobile Vaccination Unit will be making stops in college towns like Waterville and Old Town next month.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.