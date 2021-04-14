County Business Report: 4.9.2021

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Businesses are always contemplating what’s good for the bottom line. Local finance experts say the one thing THAT IS is looking out for your employees. In this week’s County Business Report, Shawn Cunningham reports on some tips that serve as both worker incentives and a company catalyst for good morale.

As a small business owner, some of your workers may not be thinking about retirement just yet. But Bryan Thompson of the Thompson Financial Group says implementing a group retirement plan is a great incentive for workers at any level.

“those plans you can establish and have for your employees if you don’t already uits a great way to incentivize and keep those employees if you have one than make sure that you have someone managing it and is meeting with your employees is looking at the plan and making sure you’re taking advantage of what’s being offered.”

Its a trend that Thompson says he hopes more small businesses create.

According to a 2020 Labor Department report, half the workers in companies with fewer than 50 employees have access to retirement benefits.But a law last year expanding retirement plan options for small businesses may encourage more companies to offer the benefits to their workers. The Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act, known as the SECURE Act, won final congressional approval in the Senate last year and was signed into law by Former President Trump. Meanwhile, President Biden has proposed plans that address an “automatic 401(k)” as well as potential tax credits for small businesses related to establishing a plan.

Thompson says small businesses should consider implementing and workers consider looking at other employee benefits....

“And its important things that may not be expensive but it might mean a lot to team members such as maybe a group life insurance or disability..”

Overall he says any plans or programs put in place that offer better flow between work life and family life is a great long term investmant...

“I think a lot of these people are looking for employers that are offering these benefits and that seems very attractive to them so make sure you have some sort of an attractive plan to retain the talent you’ve invested so much in.”

Investing in people is an investment in a better bottom line. Shawn Cunningham, NS 8.

