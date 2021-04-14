Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 547 additional cases

By Ashley Blackford
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 547 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and four new deaths.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 757. Cumberland and Kennebec counties each reported two new deaths.

The 547 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 55,374. The seven-day average jumped to 390.9, which is the highest it has been since late January.

The Maine CDC said 395,783 Mainers, or 29.44% of the population, have received their final COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Aroostook County has 11 new cases, bringing the total to 1,522.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 757
  • Total cases: 55,374
  • Confirmed cases: 41,799
  • Probable cases: 13,575
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.74%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 2.6%
  • Currently hospitalized: 96
  • Patients in intensive care: 36
  • Patients on ventilators: 13

