Maine delegation says USDA must distribute logger relief

The delegation says the aid was part of the December coronavirus relief package
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Maine’s congressional delegation wants the federal government to distribute million of dollars in coronavirus relief for the logging industry.

The four-member delegation said Monday the U.S. Department of Agriculture must quickly provide $200 million in relief money slated for logging and log hauling businesses.

The delegation wrote a letter to the USDA that said “it is critical that you use every authority available to distribute this relief quickly to those who desperately need it.”

