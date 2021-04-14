Monticello man escapes injury after rollover crash on I-95

At approximately 10:15 am on Wednesday, April 14th a tractor-trailer hauling 88,000 pounds of potatoes was heading SOUTHBOUND on I-95 when the driver swerved and the truck rolled over. It happened at MM 94 in Litchfield.

The driver, 54-year-old Gregory Malone SR. of Monticello was not injured.

As a result of the crash, the truck was leaking diesel fuel. The Department of Environmental Protection is on scene to clean up the spill.

The crash also damaged 400 feet of guardrail.

The truck and debris are currently blocking both passing lanes, north and south, which are both closed at this time. These lanes will be closed for several hours as the truck needs to be removed and the potatoes, which are loaded in 100 lb bags, need to be offloaded.

Traffic is currently flowing in one lane.

