Advertisement

Monticello man escapes injury after rollover crash on I-95

TT Rollover
TT Rollover(Maine State Police)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

At approximately 10:15 am on Wednesday, April 14th a tractor-trailer hauling 88,000 pounds of potatoes was heading SOUTHBOUND on I-95 when the driver swerved and the truck rolled over. It happened at MM 94 in Litchfield.

The driver, 54-year-old Gregory Malone SR. of Monticello was not injured.

As a result of the crash, the truck was leaking diesel fuel. The Department of Environmental Protection is on scene to clean up the spill.

The crash also damaged 400 feet of guardrail.

The truck and debris are currently blocking both passing lanes, north and south, which are both closed at this time. These lanes will be closed for several hours as the truck needs to be removed and the potatoes, which are loaded in 100 lb bags, need to be offloaded.

Traffic is currently flowing in one lane.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Confirm Officer Involved Shooting in Mars Hill Resulting in Fatality
Help wanted Sign
Businesses around The County are experiencing staff shortage
Mars Hill Officer Involved Shooting
Officer Involved Shooting in Mars Hill
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports increase of 571 COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 10, 2009, file photo, former financier Bernie Madoff exits...
Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff dies in prison at 82

Latest News

Jessica Meir
Caribou students had the chance to talk to Astronaut Jessica Meir
Astronaut Jessica Meir talks to Caribou students
Jessica Meir
Former player takes over Black Bears.
Guite named Maine Men’s Ice Hockey interim coach
Mars Hill Officer Involved Shooting
Officer Involved Shooting in Mars Hill