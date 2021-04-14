Officer Involved Shooting in Mars Hill

Mars Hill, Maine (WAGM) - Press Release from the Aroostook County Sheriff Office:

On April 14, 2021, at approximately 2:58 AM, Deputy Sheriffs from the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call on Scovil Street in Mars Hill.

When they arrived, an armed confrontation occurred outside a residence, resulting in a man being shot by a deputy sheriff.

The man died at the scene.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office is investigating the incident, as it is standard practice when a law enforcement uses deadly force.

The investigation is in its early stages. The names of deputies involved and the individual who was shot will not be released until appropriate family notifications have been made.

No further details of the incident will be released during the pendency of the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.