Real Estate Matters 4.6.2021

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The laws of the land impact every aspect of quality of life, including real estate transactions. In this week’s Real Estate Matters, Shawn Cunningham explains how equity and fairness is ensured for people renting buying or selling places to live.

The scales of Lady Justice are tipped in favor of fairness and equity when it comes to housing practices. A statute called the Fair Housing Act ensures people the right to choose a place to reside free from unlawful discrimination.

Stephanie Fields Realtor, Fields Realty LLC.

“there are federal state and local fair housing laws that protect people from discrimination and housing transactions such as rental sales lending insurance and ensures access for everyone....in other words it encourages neighborhoods to put out the welcome mate.”

She explains who is protected under the fair housing laws...

“the federal fair housing act prohibits discrimination against race color religion national origin gender disability and family status and what i mean by that is single parent children under the age of 18 and pregnancy.”

And that goes onto include medical conditions and modern days laws that have been created, put on the books or evolved...but how so?

“in some cities and local governments have enacted these ordinances which further expand upon the fair housing protection discriminate against medical conditions, height weight gender identity sexual orientation public assistance recipients..”

Overall its aimed at ensuring equity for all with more than just a word of mouth promise or a handshake. Its bound by law...

“air housing plants seeds for economic development, talent retention, and more in our community. When people feel welcomed, they make themselves at home, invest their resources back into the community, and in turn make it an appealing place for diverse and talented people to come”

