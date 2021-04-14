Weather on the Web Wednesday, April 14th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday, everyone!

Plenty of sunshine today and tomorrow... and milder temps as well, with possible 60′s for afternoon highs.

We’re quiet weather-wise through the end of the week. And, we’re keeping a close eye on a low that will bring the return of wintry weather Fri. PM into Sat. AM.

It’s a little too soon-to-call on projected snow accumulations headed into the weekend. But any snow totals we do pick-up, shouldn’t hang around too long... with milder temps once again expected for next week.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video, for all the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has the chance to get out and enjoy the nice weather today and tomorrow!

