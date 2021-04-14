Advertisement

Weather on the Web Wednesday, April 14th

By Robert Grimm
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday, everyone!

Plenty of sunshine today and tomorrow... and milder temps as well, with possible 60′s for afternoon highs.

We’re quiet weather-wise through the end of the week. And, we’re keeping a close eye on a low that will bring the return of wintry weather Fri. PM into Sat. AM.

It’s a little too soon-to-call on projected snow accumulations headed into the weekend. But any snow totals we do pick-up, shouldn’t hang around too long... with milder temps once again expected for next week.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video, for all the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has the chance to get out and enjoy the nice weather today and tomorrow!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Help wanted Sign
Businesses around The County are experiencing staff shortage
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports increase of 571 COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths
Johnson and Johnson vaccine on hold
Johnson & Johnson Vaccine on Pause in Maine
The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson...
Maine pausing on Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine
Police Confirm Officer Involved Shooting in Mars Hill Resulting in Fatality

Latest News

Weather on the Web Wednesday, April 14th
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Tuesday, April 13th
Weather on the Web Tuesday, April 13th
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Monday, April 12th