PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A new program is launching to help people with technology.

Age Friendly Caribou is launching a Tech Talk program to assistant individuals who may need help with their cell phone, tablet, or laptop. The program can also help with social media and how to use video chat to connect with others.

“Sometimes people have you know technology and you might have a cellphone and you don’t really use it in a lot of ways that you really could be using it there are some wonderful apps out there that can help you track your health that can help you track steps that you take when your going for walks it can also help with tracking medications giving you reminders on when to take medications and as well as keeping you connected with your family and friends.”

The one-on-one technology training and support will happen on April 21st and 27th at the Caribou Library. You’re encouraged to make an appointment. Safety Precautions will be in place and masks are required. For more information email esinger@carymed.org or call 498-1632.

