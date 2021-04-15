Advertisement

Apple studies whether Apple Watch can detect COVID-19, flu

The company is teaming up with medical researchers to see if its devices can predict early...
The company is teaming up with medical researchers to see if its devices can predict early signs of respiratory illnesses, like the flu or coronavirus.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Apple is trying to find out if your iPhone or Apple Watch can detect COVID-19.

The company is teaming up with medical researchers to see if its devices can predict early signs of respiratory illnesses, like the flu or coronavirus.

Information being collected for the study includes heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep patterns and even handwashing.

The six-month study will use volunteers from the Seattle area.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Pentland.
Soldier charged after video of confrontation with Black man
Mars Hill Officer Involved Shooting
28 year old man killed during armed confrontation with police in Mars Hill
Police Confirm Officer Involved Shooting in Mars Hill Resulting in Fatality
TT Rollover
Monticello man escapes injury after rollover crash on I-95
Gov. Janet Mills State of the Budget Address
Gov. Mills continues Maine’s COVID-19 civil state of emergency

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
LIVE: Capitol Police watchdog says force needs a ‘culture change’
FILE - In this Tuesday, April 6, 2021 file photo, Jacob Perea, 7, left, and Juan Perea, 9, hold...
Chicago mayor calls for calm before release of video showing officer fatally shooting 13-year-old
LIVE: President Biden's remarks on Russia sanctions
Click here to view briefing
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Ex-Minnesota cop faces hearing in shooting of Daunte Wright