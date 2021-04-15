Aroostook Band of Micmacs Hold “Mini Mawiomi”

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - In their first ever Mini Mawiomi, members of the Aroostook Band of Micmacs and people in the surrounding community gathered to sing and dance during the cultural celebration.

An event like this is commonly referred to as a pow-wow.

According to John Dennis, Cultural coordinator for the Aroostook Band of Micmacs, this gathering was held as a way to teach their youth about the importance of culture and tradition.

Children are part of the Little Feathers head start program. Dennis says even during the pandemic it is special to come together and honor tradition.

”It’s just a tremendous amount of resiliency. Resiliency of our culture, resiliency of our community and resiliency of our elders for passing this on to us,” Dennis said. “Now, this is our time to pass it on to the next generation. Even just being in the regalia it feels nice, hearing the songs is just beautiful. They say culture is medicine and this is just part of the medicine process.”

Dennis says it is important to teach the children while they are young, so that they will keep the traditions with them as they get older.

