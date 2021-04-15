Aroostook Community Matters - The Cinderella Project of Maine Helps Supply Free Prom Dresses

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It’s prom season and proms can be expensive. But, the Cinderella Project of Maine will help alleviate some of the costs.

“So what it is, is it’s free prom dresses for all students in Aroostook County who may need one,” said ACAP Director of Advancement, Sherry Locke. “And, that includes middle school proms, high school proms, we just really want to take the burden off of families.”

Another local organization added even more inventory by donating dresses. Aid for Kids had gowns that they weren’t using so they donated them to the cause as well.

“It all came together that we got these dresses and ACAP got dresses and we were able to make this event happen,” said Executive Director of the United Way of Aroostook Sarah Ennis.

To take part, all you have to do is make an appointment online, show up during your time slot, find a fairy godmother then bibbity, bobbity, boo, you’ll find the perfect prom dress.

“It’s kind of just a chance for them to be pampered and waited on,” said one of the fairy godmother volunteers, Jamie Guerrette. “It’s a lot like if you went into a boutique or a place to get a dress, you’ll get the same experience here so they can try on a dress, if they don’t like it, if it doesn’t fit, we can be the one who runs around and grabs it for them.”

There will be over 600 dresses to chose from.

“This is a chance for these students to come in and shop for a gorgeous prom dress, free of charge,” said Ennis. “It’s a really special time for them to feel special and to feel beautiful and to have an amazing, memorable event at the end of the school year.”

If you don’t need a dress you can still be a part of the magic by volunteering to be a fairy godmother. For more information, you can visit ACAP’s facebook page.

