Fairfield takes first formal step to address PFAS in water

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The town of Fairfield is taking the first forma step towards expanding the public drinking water supply.

It comes as dozens of private wells in Fairfield show alarming levels of toxic PFAS chemicals.

The town is now reaching out to civil and engineering firms that have experience in dealing with the expansion of public drinking water systems.

They are also open to other remedy options.

State law prohibits the town of Fairfield from helping residents with their private well issues.

However, enlarging the output of the town’s water supply along a well traveled corridor could benefit all taxpayers.

”That also could address some potential economic development pieces for the Route 201 corridor,” says Fairfield Town Manger Michelle Flewelling. “So that becomes a community enhancement, not just a direct benefit for private individuals.”

Flewelling says the town is actively pursuing other ways to pay for the expansion project including grants and forgivable loans.

Companies interested in submitting any questions and/or associated requests for information in connection with the Town of Fairfield’s request for qualification, can log onto https://www.fairfieldme.com/town/visitors.php/public-notices/rfq-public-drinking-water

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.