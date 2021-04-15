Advertisement

Fairfield takes first formal step to address PFAS in water

Town issuing request for qualifications for the planning and development of a public drinking water infrastructure plan
Part One of a special report on private wells in Fairfield with extremely high levels of PFAS
Part One of a special report on private wells in Fairfield with extremely high levels of PFAS(WABI TV)
By Joy Hollowell
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The town of Fairfield is taking the first forma step towards expanding the public drinking water supply.

It comes as dozens of private wells in Fairfield show alarming levels of toxic PFAS chemicals.

The town is now reaching out to civil and engineering firms that have experience in dealing with the expansion of public drinking water systems.

They are also open to other remedy options.

State law prohibits the town of Fairfield from helping residents with their private well issues.

However, enlarging the output of the town’s water supply along a well traveled corridor could benefit all taxpayers.

”That also could address some potential economic development pieces for the Route 201 corridor,” says Fairfield Town Manger Michelle Flewelling. “So that becomes a community enhancement, not just a direct benefit for private individuals.”

Flewelling says the town is actively pursuing other ways to pay for the expansion project including grants and forgivable loans.

Companies interested in submitting any questions and/or associated requests for information in connection with the Town of Fairfield’s request for qualification, can log onto https://www.fairfieldme.com/town/visitors.php/public-notices/rfq-public-drinking-water

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Pentland.
Soldier charged after video of confrontation with Black man
Mars Hill Officer Involved Shooting
28 year old man killed during armed confrontation with police in Mars Hill
Police Confirm Officer Involved Shooting in Mars Hill Resulting in Fatality
TT Rollover
Monticello man escapes injury after rollover crash on I-95
Gov. Janet Mills State of the Budget Address
Gov. Mills continues Maine’s COVID-19 civil state of emergency

Latest News

Click here to view briefing
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
Amy McLellan of Amy's Flowers says it's difficult to match orders due to flower shortages.
Local businesses overcome inventory shortages across multiple industries
Amy's Flowers, Carroll's Auto, Griffeth Honda, and Furniture and Floors North give their takes...
Local businesses overcome inventory shortages across industries
Dushko Vulchev
Maine man charged with hate crime in Black church arson
Brides to be hopeful for a semi-normal wedding.
Some of the restrictions, put in place during the COVID pandemic, have been lifted when it comes to weddings